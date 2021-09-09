Facebook, Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Leaked Before Launch

A new leak by phone enthusiast Evan Blass @Evleaks revealed pictures of Facebook and Ray-Ban's jointly created smart glasses that would be officially launched later on today.

Facebook's Smart Glass Leaked

The images that Evan leaked displays three separate models, called Ray-Ban Stories. The design kept Ray-Ban's iconic classic frames but is equipped with cameras in the top corners of the rims and a button on the top right.

Facebook's Smart Glasses. Source: EVleaks/Twitter

The frame of the glasses looks a bit thicker than the ordinary Ray-Ban glasses due to the internal batteries that it's equipped with. The glasses come in four colors Black, Blue, Brown, and Green.

Ray-Ban has released a teasing announcement to fans on its website.

Facebook CEO and founder has also released a series of videos of himself playing tennis and doing other activities with augmented reality head Andrew Bosworth while both of his hands showing in the clips, plausibly a reference that he's actually wearing the glasses!

There's no way to confirm if the leaked photos by the tipster are actually real as we have to wait for the official reveal that would be held later on today.

Not The First Smart Glasses

Facebook is not the first tech giant that ventures in launching augmented reality glasses. The introduction of smart glasses technology dates back to 2013 when Google rolled out Google Glass.

Later in 2016, SnapChat revealed its very own smart glasses, dubbed Snapchat's Spectacles.

Introducing the next generation of Spectacles – our first pair of glasses that bring augmented reality to life. With top AR innovators, we’re rethinking the way we communicate, live, and explore the world together. #SnapPartnerSummit pic.twitter.com/2kNJ92IV6N — Spectacles (@Spectacles) May 20, 2021

GlobalData expects the smart glasses market to grow to become a $2.3 billion industry by 2030.