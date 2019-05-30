Facebook Removes Iranian-Linked Accounts Due to ‘Inauthentic Behavior

Facebook announced on Tuesday that it removed 51 accounts, 36 pages, seven groups and three Instagram accounts linked to Iran for “coordinated inauthentic behavior.”





The social-media company cited the cybersecurity company FireEye, issuing a report on “inauthentic social-media accounts posing as everyday Americans that were used to promote content from inauthentic news sites.”

In February, Facebook deleted 783 “inauthentic” pages, groups and accounts tied to Iran designed to manipulate users in more than 20 countries, including Israel.