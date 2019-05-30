Facebook Removes Iranian-Linked Accounts Due to ‘Inauthentic Behavior

Published May 30th, 2019 - 10:30 GMT
Facebook deleted 783 “inauthentic” pages, groups and accounts tied to Iran
Facebook deleted 783 “inauthentic” pages, groups and accounts tied to Iran. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Facebook removed 51 accounts and 36 pages linked to Iran.

Facebook announced on Tuesday that it removed 51 accounts, 36 pages, seven groups and three Instagram accounts linked to Iran for “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” 


The social-media company cited the cybersecurity company FireEye, issuing a report on “inauthentic social-media accounts posing as everyday Americans that were used to promote content from inauthentic news sites.”

In February, Facebook deleted 783 “inauthentic” pages, groups and accounts tied to Iran designed to manipulate users in more than 20 countries, including Israel.

Read More
Facebook Removes over 3 Billion Fake Accounts in 6 Months
Facebook Sets Up Libra Networks to Create Its Own Cryptocurrency
Tags:FacebookIranAccounts

Via SyndiGate.info


All rights reserved © The Jerusalem Post 1995 - 2019

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now