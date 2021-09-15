Fashion House That Designed Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala Outfit Slammed for Racism

  1. Home
Published September 15th, 2021 - 12:30 GMT
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2021 wearing Balenciaga outfit. (Balenciaga/Twitter)
Highlights
The “Trompe-L’Oeil” sweatpants sparked public outrage because it features sewn-in hip hop style boxers peeking out from the waistband.

The high-end fashion house Balenciaga is getting slammed after releasing a $1,190 pair of sweatpants by social media users, fashion, Black history experts for what they call is cultural appropriation.

Fashion Sweetpants

Kim Kardashian arrived at 2021 Met Gala wearing Balenciaga covered in black from head to toe outfit.

