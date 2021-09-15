Fashion House That Designed Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala Outfit Slammed for Racism

The high-end fashion house Balenciaga is getting slammed after releasing a $1,190 pair of sweatpants by social media users, fashion, Black history experts for what they call is cultural appropriation.

The “Trompe-L’Oeil” sweatpants sparked public outrage because it features sewn-in hip hop style boxers peeking out from the waistband.

Kim Kardashian arrived at 2021 Met Gala wearing Balenciaga covered in black from head to toe outfit.