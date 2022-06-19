With Father’s Day approaching, there is no better way to celebrate the special family day than presenting valuable gifts to the parents who save no effort to provide the best life possible for their kids.

For those looking for father’s day gifts this year, we are lending a helping hand with ideas for gifts that express gratitude and appreciation for fathers, particularly ones made by MENA local businesses.

8 Father’s Day Gift Ideas From MENA Local Businesses

1. Books

The company of a good book can be one of the greatest gifts kids get to their parents, especially for a retired father who has plenty of time to fill.

Besides choosing a book that your father would find both valuable and entertaining, choose a nearby local bookstore to support.

If you're looking for a good online bookstore with delivery services in most Arab countries, we recommend Jamalon or Neel wa Furat.

2. Leather products

It is never a bad idea to get your father a luxury leather wallet, jacket, belt, or shoes.

Try MISHKĀ, Jeld, or Jafferjees UAE.

3. Sunglasses

Father’s day is celebrated only a few days before the official start of the summer, which means that a pair of sunglasses can be just timely.

The number of eyewear brands originating in the Middle East is growing, so you can think of glasses produced by one of the following Karen Wazen Eyewear or Amr Saad.

4. Customized shirt

A shirt with a special message or photo that holds a connection you wish to preserve with your father can be an ideal option for father’s day gifts this year.

Whichever city you are in, you can find plenty of local stores where you can make personalized requests for a memorable garment.

5. Suit

Another option to surprise your father on father’s day can be a nice fitting suit, especially if it is made by a local brand, making it even more special.

Among the most creative Arab fashion designers specializing in mens' wear are Amer Ejjeh and Ahmed Fouad owner of MR.TUXEDOS.

6. Gym subscription

What is a better way to get your father active and healthy than gifting them a subscription to a nearby gym? It shows genuine care for their well-being and puts them on the right track to a healthy lifestyle.

7. Luxury scent

Another excellent gift choice could be a nice-smelling perfume with some oriental scents, such as Arabian oud or amber. For that, we recommend Arabian Oud products.

8. Massage or Spa session

Booking a refreshing massage experience for your father can be a great way to grant him the opportunity to have a relaxing experience for one day, in a gesture to show appreciation for all the work he does for you throughout the year.