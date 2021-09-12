Fortnite Wins Case Against Apple's App Store

  1. Home
Published September 12th, 2021 - 09:00 GMT
Per the new court decision Apple is forced to allow app developers to collect payment from buyers by steering buyers to other “purchasing mechanisms” outside of Apple's platform. (Shutterstock)
Apple's proprietary billing systems give the iPhone maker up to 30% commission on downloads and in-app subscriptions.

Apple was ordered to change payment restrictions on app developers that are only allowed to use its in-app purchase system, in an antitrust case filed by popular video game Fortnite creator Epic Games.

Fortnite

Although both parties declared that the US court order was a win for them. although Apple is forced to loosen up its App Store’s in-app payment tool, the tech giant was pleased with the court's ruling pointing out that “Apple is not a monopolist under ‘either federal or state antitrust laws’”.

Per the new court decision Apple is forced to allow app developers to collect payment from buyers by steering buyers to other “purchasing mechanisms” outside of Apple's platform. 

Also the court ruled Epic Games to pay €3.1 millions as it violated its contract with Apple when Fortnite added a another payment system to its app.

When the news broke, Apple's shares fell as much as 3.5% following the ruling and closed 3.3% down, at $148.97, in New York trading, Bloomberg reported.

Apple is hit with a case by a non-profit group with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) which accuses the iPhone maker of forcing app developers to use its in-app purchase system.

 

