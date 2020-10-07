Full Guide to COVID-19 Rules and Regulations Businesses Have to Follow in UAE

Realizing the very drastic consequences the Coronavirus has left on the global economy, the world is trying to utilize everything in hand to stop or limit the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak, hoping to keep the economy running.

In order to maintain everyday processes intact, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued several rules and regulations that can curb the spread of the virus in workplaces, hoping to protect the lives of workers performing everyday tasks and helping the country overcome the impact.

The rules issued after authorities have decided to resume daily work according to the "new normal reality" the world is slowly adapting to since the pandemic started include detailed procedures to be followed by individuals in all public spaces in addition to offices for both the public and private sectors.

1. Social Distancing

Based on recommendations by doctors and experts, workplaces in the UAE have to ensure at least 2 meters between desks of workers sharing a common space, in an effort to limit the chances of spreading the virus.

2. Face masks, Gloves, and Sanitizers

Besides forcing employees to stay at least 2 meters away from each other at all times, they also have to commit to wearing face masks and hand gloves during the time they spend in their workplaces.

Institutions and organizations are also required to offer free-of-charge hand sanitizers to be used in offices during working hours, in an effort to encourage and facilitate the handwashing routine that has proven to be effective in killing viruses and minimizing chances of spreading the Coronavirus.

3. Providing full instructions to employees

According to the UAE government regulations, such requirements should be made clear to all employees to ensure that all individuals in the workplace are fully informed and are safely performing their daily duties.

4. Providing constant mental health support

As the unprecedented pandemic period proves to be a severely stressful time for everyone around the globe, institutions are advised to use the help of physiological experts and professionals to help employees feel more settled as they return to work.

Since January 2020, the UAE has recorded more than 101K positive COVID-19 cases in addition to 435 confirmed deaths, maintaining a 0.4% mortality rate.