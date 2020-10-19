GE Wins Contract for 327MW India Wind Farm

GE Renewable Energy has been selected by SB Energy (SoftBank Group) to supply, install and commission 121 sets of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines, cumulating 327 MW, to be installed at Pritam Nagar wind farm in Madhya Pradesh, India.

The project was won by SB Energy during the tranche-VI auction of wind projects by Solar Energy Corporation of India and will produce enough green energy for 250,000 households in India.

This is another success for GE’s 2.7-132 wind turbine which has proven to be the technology of choice for customers in India due to its industry leading performance at India’s low wind speeds. The supply for this project will leverage GE’s significant local footprint in India with product design primarily at GE’s Technology Centre in Bengaluru, blades manufactured in GE’s plants in Vadodara and Bengaluru and assembly at the GE Multi-modal Manufacturing Facility in Pune.

Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind business in South Asia and ASEAN said: “We are proud to be selected by SB Energy to execute this flagship project for the country. It is one of the largest wind projects ever awarded in India and will significantly contribute to the country’s renewable aspirations.

“The project is a testament to GE’s ability to not only offer state of the art technology but also site development solutions to maximize customer returns. We sincerely thank SB Energy for its trust and look forward to furthering our partnership as it continues to build its renewable energy portfolio.”