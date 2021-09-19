  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Global Economy Posied to Fastest Growth in 50 Years

Global Economy Posied to Fastest Growth in 50 Years

Published September 19th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
Global Economy Poised to Fastest Growth in 50 Years
The report says that recovery will be uneven across geographical, income, and sectoral lines. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
By 2022, UNCTAD sees global growth to slow to 3.6 percent

The global economy is projected to recover back this year with growth of 5.3 percent, the fastest in nearly five decades, according to Trade and Development Report 2021 (UNCTAD).

Also ReadThe Covid Delta Variant Strikes The US EconomyThe Covid Delta Variant Strikes The US Economy

The report says that recovery will be uneven across geographical, income, and sectoral lines. The lack of monetary autonomy and access to vaccines may also hinder the rebound in the developing economies back.

“These widening gaps, both domestic and international, are a reminder that underlying conditions if left in place, will make resilience and growth luxuries enjoyed by fewer and fewer privileged people,” said Rebeca Grynspan, the secretary-general of UNCTAD. 

UNCTAD

By 2022, UNCTAD sees global growth to slow to 3.6 percent, Following last year’s 3.5% contraction, while the world income levels below some 3.7 percent below the pre-pandemic trend line, with cumulative income loss to be at $13 trillion in 2020-2022.

Also ReadThe Covid Delta Variant Strikes The US EconomyIMF: Global Economy Set to Grow at 6 Percent In 2021

The report also highlighted the following projections:

  • U.S. economic production is set to grow by 5.7% in 2021 and 3% in 2022
  • China’s GDP is primed to leapfrog 8.3% this year and 5.7% in 2022
  • The European Union’s recovery is forecasted rise to 4% growth in 2021 and 3.3% in 2022
  • India's GDP to soar 7.2% this year followed by a 6.7% expansion in 2022
Tags:UNCTADGlobal economyUSChina

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...