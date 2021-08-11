Global Spend on FB, Instagram Ads Soar 50 Percent in Q2

Social media marketing and ads are considered to be one of the most effective and efficient ways to reach businesses' target audiences, and fills the customer experience gap at a relatively low cost.

Entering the second half of the second year on the pandemic, which has altered people’s habits, global ad spend on Facebook and Instagram has doubled 50%, however, Facebook ad reach slipped 12.4%, according to a “State of Social Media and CX” report published by social media management, and customer experience platform Emplifi.

Source:Emplifi

Live Videos Have More Engagement

Emplifi's report found out that videos (specially lives) are the most type of posts that users usually engages with but that's not the case in Instagram as IGTV videos have a higher engagement rate than regular IG videos but performed nearly as well as photo-based posts. While Facebook Live videos have got 'the highest number of organic post interactions and delivered three-times the engagement rates of standard videos, but account for less than 1% of branded posts'.

MENA Spends 70% of Ads Budget on Digital media

Region-wise, digital media has accounted almost 70 percent of the MENA’s $6.5 billion spent on ad during the year 2020 as many businesses were forced to switch to social media due to the pandemic.

The report also reveals that within the Middle East, the retail industries is dominating the social media ads by the number of interactions of brand pages on Facebook representing 23 per cent, followed by telecom (16.7 per cent) and airlines (13.5 per cent). On IG, Retails also has the highest number of interactions (22.9 per cent), followed by e-commerce (21.4 per cent).