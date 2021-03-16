  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Global Tourism, Leisure M&A Deals Total $7.52 Billion in Q4 2020

Global Tourism, Leisure M&A Deals Total $7.52 Billion in Q4 2020

Published March 16th, 2021 - 09:30 GMT
Global Tourism, Leisure M&A Deals Total $7.52 Billion in Q4 2020
In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for tourism & leisure industry cross-border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The value marked an increase of 315.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 225.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $2.31 billion.

Total tourism & leisure industry cross-border M&A deals worth $7.52 billion were announced globally in Q4 2020, led by Caesars Entertainment’s $3.69 billion acquisition of William Hill, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 315.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 225.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $2.31 billion.

Comparing cross-border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.9 billion. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.73 billion.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for tourism & leisure industry cross-border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross-border M&A deals activity in Q4 2020 was the UK with five deals, followed by China with four and Germany with three.

In 2020, at the end of Q4 2020, cross-border M&A deals worth $12.73 billion were announced globally in the tourism & leisure industry, marking a decrease of 37.03% year on year.

Cross Border M&A deals in tourism & leisure industry in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five cross-border M&A deals in the tourism & leisure industry accounted for 93.6% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top deals stood at $7.04 billion, against the overall value of $7.52 billion recorded for the quarter.

The top five tourism & leisure industry cross border tourism & leisure deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

• Caesars Entertainment’s $3.69 billion acquisition of William Hill

• The $2.16 billion acquisition of CAR by Indigo GlamourLimited

• AccorHotels’ $850m acquisition of SBE Entertainment Group

• The $228.28m acquisition of CAR by Indigo GlamourLimited

• MultiChoice Group’s acquisition of BetKing for $115.36 million.

UAE: Abu Dhabi Airports Now Provides Free Rapid PCR Testing
Your Full Guide on How To Get the UAE Passport
Dubai Airports Report Strong Recovery, Receiving 25.9 Million Traveller in 2020

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...