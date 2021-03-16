Global Tourism, Leisure M&A Deals Total $7.52 Billion in Q4 2020

Total tourism & leisure industry cross-border M&A deals worth $7.52 billion were announced globally in Q4 2020, led by Caesars Entertainment’s $3.69 billion acquisition of William Hill, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 315.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 225.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $2.31 billion.

Comparing cross-border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.9 billion. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.73 billion.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for tourism & leisure industry cross-border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross-border M&A deals activity in Q4 2020 was the UK with five deals, followed by China with four and Germany with three.

In 2020, at the end of Q4 2020, cross-border M&A deals worth $12.73 billion were announced globally in the tourism & leisure industry, marking a decrease of 37.03% year on year.

Cross Border M&A deals in tourism & leisure industry in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five cross-border M&A deals in the tourism & leisure industry accounted for 93.6% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top deals stood at $7.04 billion, against the overall value of $7.52 billion recorded for the quarter.

The top five tourism & leisure industry cross border tourism & leisure deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

• Caesars Entertainment’s $3.69 billion acquisition of William Hill

• The $2.16 billion acquisition of CAR by Indigo GlamourLimited

• AccorHotels’ $850m acquisition of SBE Entertainment Group

• The $228.28m acquisition of CAR by Indigo GlamourLimited

• MultiChoice Group’s acquisition of BetKing for $115.36 million.