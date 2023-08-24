Gold prices in Doha Today Thursday 24 August 2023

  1. Home
Published August 24th, 2023 - 06:02 GMT
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Doha, Qatar, today, Thursday, August 24, opened at QR 6,988.80 per ounce, according to Qatar-goldprice.com.

24-karat gold rates in Qatar on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 224.70 today, Thursday, at 08:32.

22-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 205.97 early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 196.61   at the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 168.52 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 131.07 today, Thursday.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 6996.33 ($1,921.54) early today as reported by Goldprice.org, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

