Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Up to Dh217.50 per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today were up this morning with 24K trading at Dh217.50 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,788.30 per ounce by 11:13 am UAE time.

Source: goldprice.org

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh217.5 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2175) while 22K was trading at Dh204.25, 21K at Dh195.00, and 18K at Dh167.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Wednesday 1st of December 2021 at 5:03AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal

The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.158 AED / 1 AED = 0.241 euros

British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.883 / 1 AED = 0.205 British pounds

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.422 Indian rupees

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Wednesday 1st of December 2021 at 2:22 AM GMT.