Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Up to Dh218 per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today were up this morning with 24K trading at Dh218 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,798.18 per ounce by 11:45 AM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh218 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2180.0) while 22K was trading at Dh204.75, 21K at Dh195.25, and 18K at Dh167.50 per gram. Rates were last updated on Sunday 19th of December 2021 at 6:00AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal



The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.129 AED / 1 AED = 0.242 euros

British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.866 / 1 AED = 0.206 British pounds

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.048 AED / 1 AED = 20.705 Indian rupees

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Sunday 19th of December 2021 at 2:22 AM GMT.