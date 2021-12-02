Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Down to Dh215.25 per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today were down this morning with 24K trading at Dh215.25 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,773.86 per ounce by 12:21 pm UAE time.

Source: goldprice.org

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh215.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2152.5) while 22K was trading at Dh202.25, 21K at Dh193.00, and 18K at Dh165.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Thursday 2nd of December 2021 at 7:01AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal

The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.161 AED / 1 AED = 0.240 euros

British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.883 / 1 AED = 0.205 British pounds

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.412 Indian rupees

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Thursday 2nd of December 2021 at 2:22 AM GMT.