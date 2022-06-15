  1. Home
Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Plunges to Dh219.75 Per Gram

Published June 15th, 2022 - 05:59 GMT
Published June 15th, 2022 - 05:59 GMT
Gold prices in Dubai today were significantly down this morning with 24K trading at Dh219.75 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,818.56 per ounce by 09:04AM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh219.75 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2197.5) while 22K was trading at Dh206.5, 21K at Dh197, and 18K at Dh168.75 per gram. Rates were last updated on Wednesday 15th June 2022 at 05:13AM GMT.

