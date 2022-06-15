Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Plunges to Dh219.75 Per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today were significantly down this morning with 24K trading at Dh219.75 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,818.56 per ounce by 09:04AM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh219.75 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2197.5) while 22K was trading at Dh206.5, 21K at Dh197, and 18K at Dh168.75 per gram. Rates were last updated on Wednesday 15th June 2022 at 05:13AM GMT.