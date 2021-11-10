Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Rebounds to Dh221

Gold prices in Dubai Today have recovered this morning with 24K trading at Dh221.25 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,823 per ounce by 10 am UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh221.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh220) while 22K was trading at Dh208, 21K at Dh198.25, and 18K at Dh170 per gram. Rates were last updated on Wednesday 10th of November 2021 at 10AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - Dollars, Euros. Pounds, Indian Rupees, and Saudi Riyals

The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.260 AED / 1 AED = 0.235 euros

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.118 Indian rupees

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Exchange rates were last updated on Wednesday 10th of November 2021 at 10AM GMT.