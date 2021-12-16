Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Recovers to Dh216 per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today were up this morning with 24K trading at Dh216 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,785.27 per ounce by 11:39 AM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh216 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2160.0) while 22K was trading at Dh203, 21K at Dh193.50, and 18K at Dh166.00 per gram. Rates were last updated on Thursday 16th of December 2021 at 6:01AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal



The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.146 AED / 1 AED = 0.241 euros

British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.868 / 1 AED = 0.205 British pounds

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.048 AED / 1 AED = 20.741 Indian rupees

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Thursday 16th of December 2021 at 2:22 AM GMT.