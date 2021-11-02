Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Recovers to Dh217.25

Gold prices in Dubai Today have rebounded this morning with 24K trading at Dh217.25 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,792.80 per ounce by 11:29 am UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh217.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2160) while 22K was trading at Dh204,25, 21K at Dh194.75, and 18K at Dh167 per gram. Rates were last updated on Tuesday 2nd of November 2021 at 7:064AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - Dollars, Euros. Pounds, Indian Rupees, and Saudi Riyals

The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.260 AED / 1 AED = 0.235 euros

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.381 Indian rupees

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Exchange rates were last updated on Tuesday 2nd of November 2021 at 2:22am GMT.