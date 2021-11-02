  1. Home
  3. Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Recovers to Dh217.25

Published November 2nd, 2021 - 07:44 GMT
Spot gold was trading at $1,792.80 per ounce by 11:29 am UAE time.

Gold prices in Dubai Today have rebounded this morning with 24K trading at Dh217.25 per gram at the time of writing.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh217.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2160) while 22K was trading at Dh204,25, 21K at Dh194.75, and 18K at Dh167 per gram. Rates were last updated on Tuesday 2nd of November 2021 at 7:064AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - Dollars, Euros. Pounds, Indian Rupees, and Saudi Riyals

The exchange rates used were as follows:

  • US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars
  • Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.260 AED / 1 AED = 0.235 euros
  • Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.381 Indian rupees
  • Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Exchange rates were last updated on Tuesday 2nd of November 2021 at 2:22am GMT.

