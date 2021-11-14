Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Recovers to Dh226

  1. Home
Published November 14th, 2021 - 06:42 GMT
Spot gold was trading at 1,864 per ounce by 10 am UAE time.
Highlights
Rates were last updated on Sunday 14th of November 2021 at 10AM GMT

 Gold prices in Dubai Today have rebounded strongly this morning with 24K trading at Dh226 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at 1,864 per ounce by 10 am UAE time.

Gold Prices in Dubai

Gold

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh226 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2246) while 22K was trading at Dh212,25 21K at Dh202.50, and 18K at Dh173.50 per gram. Rates were last updated on Sunday 14th of November 2021 at 10AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - Dollars, Euros. Pounds, Indian Rupees, and Saudi Riyals

Gold

The exchange rates used were as follows:

  • US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars
  • Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.260 AED / 1 AED = 0.238 euros
  • Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.244
  • Indian rupees
  • Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Exchange rates were last updated on Sunday 14th of November 2021 at 10AM GMT

