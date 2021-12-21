Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Slips to Dh217 per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today were slightly down this morning with 24K trading at Dh217.00 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,793.50 per ounce by 12:01 PM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh217 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2170.0) while 22K was trading at Dh204.00, 21K at Dh194.50, and 18K at Dh166.75 per gram. Rates were last updated on Tuesday 21st of December 2021 at 06:02 AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal



The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.144 AED / 1 AED = 0.241 euros

British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.853 / 1 AED = 0.206 British pounds

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.048 AED / 1 AED = 20.626 Indian rupees

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.978 AED / 1 AED = 1.022 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Tuesday 21st of December 2021 at 2:22 AM GMT.