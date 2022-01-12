Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Soars to Dh220.25 Per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today were up this morning with 24K trading at Dh220.25 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,819.94 per ounce by 11:05 AM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh220.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2202.5) while 22K was trading at Dh206.75, 21K at Dh197.50, and 18K at Dh169.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Wednesday 12th January 2022 at 6:01AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal



The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1 US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.176 AED / 1 AED = 0.239 euros

British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 5.008 / 1 AED = 0.200 British pounds

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.050 AED / 1 AED = 20.079 Indian rupees

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.022 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Wednesday 12th January 2022 at 2:22AM GMT.