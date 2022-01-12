Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Soars to Dh220.25 Per Gram

  1. Home
Published January 12th, 2022 - 06:59 GMT
Spot gold was trading at $1,819.94 per ounce by 11:05 AM UAE time. (Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai today were up this morning with 24K trading at Dh220.25 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,819.94 per ounce by 11:05 AM UAE time.

Gold Prices in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh220.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2202.5) while 22K was trading at Dh206.75, 21K at Dh197.50, and 18K at Dh169.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Wednesday 12th January 2022 at 6:01AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal

The exchange rates used were as follows:

  • US dollars - 1 US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

  • Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.176 AED / 1 AED = 0.239 euros
  • British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 5.008 / 1 AED = 0.200 British pounds
  • Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.050 AED / 1 AED = 20.079 Indian rupees
  • Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.022 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Wednesday 12th January 2022 at 2:22AM GMT.

