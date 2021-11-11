Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Strongly Recovers to Dh224

Gold prices in Dubai Today have rebounded strongly this morning with 24K trading at Dh224 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at 1,857 per ounce by 10 am UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh224 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh224) while 22K was trading at Dh210,50 21K at Dh200.75, and 18K at Dh172.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Thursday 11th of November 2021 at 10AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - Dollars, Euros. Pounds, Indian Rupees, and Saudi Riyals

The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.260 AED / 1 AED = 0.237 euros

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.26

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Exchange rates were last updated on Thursday 11th of November 2021 at 10AM GMT.