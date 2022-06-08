  1. Home
  3. Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Trading at Dh223.75 Per Gram

Published June 8th, 2022 - 05:59 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai today were slightly down comparing to last night's prices with 24K trading at Dh223.75 per gram at the time of writing, while it hit Dh224.25 yesterday's evening.

Spot gold was trading at $1,849.52 per ounce by 10:02AM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh223.75 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2237.5) while 22K was trading at Dh210.25, 21K at Dh200.75, and 18K at Dh172 per gram. Rates were last updated on Wednesday 8th June 2022 at 05:17AM GMT.

