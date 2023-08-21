  1. Home
  3. Gold prices in Dubai Today Monday 20 August 2023

Published August 21st, 2023 - 06:22 GMT
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), opened at AED 6,925.29 per ounce today, Monday, August 20, 09:32 a.m., noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in UAE on Monday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Dubai stood at 222.65 at 10:02 a.m. today, Monday.

22-karat gold prices in Dubai on Monday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 204.10 early today.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Monday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 194.82 with the start of business today, Monday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Monday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 166.99 on Monday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 129.88 early today, Thursday.

International gold prices on Monday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 6940.21 ($1,889.52) today as reported by Goldprice.org.

