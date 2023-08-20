Hospitality by Dubai World Trade Centre grew 32% in 2023

ALBAWABA – Hospitality by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is celebrating growth by 32 percent in the first half of the year 2023, having successfully catered to 1,166 events, including a royal wedding.

Hospitality by Dubai World Trade Centre served a total of 653,815 guests in the first six months of the year.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC, said: “DWTC is a global events hub, welcoming millions of visitors who expect nothing but the best from an industry leader.”

“Our mission is not just to meet these expectations, but to surpass them. Our H1 results validate our leadership in the hospitality industry and mirror the consistent growth of DWTC year on year.

Hospitality by Dubai World Trade Centre’s culinary team won a record of 17 medals (eight Gold, seven Silver, two Bronze) at the Emirates Salon Culinaire 2023.

“Hospitality by DWTC delivers top-tier, award-winning catering for both on-site and off-site events, weddings, and F&B retail services, with a remarkable capacity to serve up to 20,000 guests daily.”