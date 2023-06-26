Gold prices in Dubai Today Monday 26 June 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), opened at AED 7,064.75 per ounce today, Monday, June 26, 09:02 a.m., noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in UAE on Monday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 227.14 at 09:02 a.m. today, Monday.

22-karat gold prices in Dubai on Monday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 208.21 early today.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Monday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 198.75 with the start of business today, Monday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Monday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 170.35 on Monday.

International gold prices on Monday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7,069.05 ($1,924.65) today as reported by Goldprice.org.