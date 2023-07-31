Gold prices in Dubai Today Monday 31 July 2023

  1. Home
Published July 31st, 2023 - 05:45 GMT
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), opened at AED 7,167.51 per ounce today, Monday, July 31, 09:32 a.m., noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in UAE on Monday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 230.44 at 09:32 a.m. today, Monday.

22-karat gold prices in Dubai on Monday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 211.24 early today.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Monday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 201.64 with the start of business today, Monday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Monday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 172.83 on Monday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 134.42 early today, Thursday.

International gold prices on Monday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7178.30 ($1,954.29) today as reported by Goldprice.org.

