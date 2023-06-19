  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold prices in Qatar Today Monday 19 June 2023

Gold prices in Qatar Today Monday 19 June 2023

Published June 19th, 2023 - 06:00 GMT
Gold prices in Qatar Today Monday 19 June 2023
Gold jewellery on display - Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Qatar opened at QR 7,119.84 per ounce today, Monday, June 19, 08:32 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

24-karat gold rates in Doha on Monday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 228.91   at 08:32 a.m. today, Monday.

22-karat gold prices in Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 209.83 early today.

21-karat gold prices in the Emirate of Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 200.30 with the start of business today, Monday.

18-karat gold rates in Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 171.68 on Monday.

14-karat gold rates in Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 133.53   on Monday.

International gold prices on Monday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7118.37 ($1,955.06) today as reported by Goldprice.org.

Tags:GoldPricesQatarDoha

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...