Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Stable at SR206.85 Per Gram

Spot gold was trading at $1,713.02 per ounce by 3:20PM KSA time.

In Saudi Arabia, 24K was trading at SR206.85 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = SR2068.5) while 22K was trading at SR189.89, 21K at SR181.00, and 18K at SR155.14 per gram. Rates were last updated on Monday 18th July 2022 at 12:20PM GMT.