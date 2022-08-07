  1. Home
  3. Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Trading at SR214.85 Per Gram

Published August 7th, 2022 - 07:13 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today were relatively up with 24K trading at SR214.85 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,774.96 per ounce by 10:19AM KSA time. 

spot gold prices in Saudi Arabia

Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, 24K was trading at SR214.85 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = SR2148.5) while 22K was trading at SR197.23, 21K at SR187.99, and 18K at SR161.13 per gram. Rates were last updated on Sunday 7th August 2022 at 7:26AM GMT.

