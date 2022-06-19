  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Trading at SR222.29 Per Gram

Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Trading at SR222.29 Per Gram

Published June 19th, 2022 - 06:32 GMT
Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Trading at SR222.29 Per Gram
(Source: Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today were slightly down with 24K trading at SR222.29 per gram at the time of writing.

Also ReadHow Do Wars Affect Gold Prices? How Do Wars Affect Gold Prices?

Spot gold was trading at $1,840.25 per ounce by 9:35AM KSA time.

spot gold prices in Saudi Arabia

Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, 24K was trading at SR222.29 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = SR2222.9) while 22K was trading at SR204.06, 21K at SR194.50, and 18K at SR166.71 per gram. Rates were last updated on Sunday 19th June 2022 at 6:36AM GMT.

Tags:Gold prices in Saudi Arabia todayGold prices in Saudi ArabiaGold PricesGold

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...