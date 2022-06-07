Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Trading at SR223.48 Per Gram

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today were slightly down with 24K trading at SR223.48 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,850.26 per ounce by 2:17PM KSA time.

In Saudi Arabia, 24K was trading at SR223.48 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = SR2234.8) while 22K was trading at SR205.16, 21K at SR195.55, and 18K at SR167.61 per gram. Rates were last updated on Tuesday 7th June 2022 at 10:21AM GMT.