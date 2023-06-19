Gold prices in Saudi Today Monday 19 June 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Saudi Arabia opened at SAR 7,331.25 per ounce today, Monday, June 19, 09:01 a.m., according to Saudigoldprice.com, noting that gold in Saudi is subject to a 15% tax.

24-karat gold rates in KSA on Monday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 235.71 at 09:01 a.m. today, Monday.

22-karat gold prices in Saudi on Monday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Saudi Arabia stood at SAR 216.06 early today.

21-karat gold prices in KSA on Monday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Riyadh stood at SAR 206.24 with the start of business today, Monday.

18-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Monday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 176.78 on Monday.

14-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Monday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 137.50 on Monday.

International gold prices on Monday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7,331.60 ($1,954.42) today as reported by Goldprice.org.