Gold Prices Today: 24K Slightly Down to Dh215

Published November 4th, 2021 - 07:19 GMT
Spot gold was trading at $11,774.48 per ounce by 10 am UAE time. (Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai Today have retreated this morning with 24K trading at Dh215 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $11,774.48 per ounce by 10 am UAE time.

Gold Prices in Dubai

Gold

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh215 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2160) while 22K was trading at Dh201, 21K at Dh192.50, and 18K at Dh165 per gram. Rates were last updated on Thursday 4th of November 2021 at 10AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - Dollars, Euros. Pounds, Indian Rupees, and Saudi Riyals

Gold

The exchange rates used were as follows:

  • US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars
  • Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.260 AED / 1 AED = 0.235 euros
  • Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.279 Indian rupees
  • Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Exchange rates were last updated on Thursday 4th of November 2021 10GMT.

