  3. Gold Prices Today in Dubai: 24K Slips to Dh223.50 per Gram

Published November 21st, 2021 - 06:34 GMT
Spot gold was trading at $1,846.02 per ounce by 10:45 am UAE time. (Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai today registered a fall this morning with 24K trading at Dh223.50 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,846.02 per ounce by 10:45 am UAE time.

Gold Prices in Dubai

Gold
Source: GoldPrice.org

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh223.50 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2235) while 22K was trading at Dh210, 21K at Dh200.25, and 18K at Dh171.75 per gram. Rates were last updated on Sunday 21st of November 2021 at 5:01AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal

The exchange rates used were as follows:

  • US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars
  • Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.146 AED / 1 AED = 0.241 euros
  • British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.938 / 1 AED = 0.203 British pounds
  • Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.232 Indian rupees
  • Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Sunday 21st of November 2021 at 2:22 AM GMT.

