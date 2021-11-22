Gold Prices Today in Dubai: 24K Steady at Dh223.50 per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today registered a fall this morning with 24K trading at Dh223.50 per gram at the time of writing.



Spot gold was trading at $1,843.54 per ounce by 10:45 am UAE time.

Source: GoldPrice.org

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh223.50 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2235) while 22K was trading at Dh210, 21K at Dh200.25, and 18K at Dh171.75 per gram. Rates were last updated on Monday 22nd of November 2021 at 5:01AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal

The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.140 AED / 1 AED = 0.203 euros

British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.933 / 1 AED = 0.203 British pounds

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.234 Indian rupees

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Monday 22nd of November 2021 at 2:22 AM GMT.