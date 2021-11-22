  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold Prices Today in Dubai: 24K Steady at Dh223.50 per Gram

Gold Prices Today in Dubai: 24K Steady at Dh223.50 per Gram

Published November 22nd, 2021 - 06:41 GMT
Gold Prices Today in Dubai: 24K Steady at Dh223.50 per Gram
Spot gold was trading at $1,843.54 per ounce by 10:45 am UAE time.

Gold prices in Dubai today registered a fall this morning with 24K trading at Dh223.50 per gram at the time of writing.
 

Also ReadShould Precious Metal Investments Be Part of Your Retirement Plan?Should Precious Metal Investments Be Part of Your Retirement Plan?

Spot gold was trading at $1,843.54 per ounce by 10:45 am UAE time.

Gold Prices in Dubai

Source: GoldPrice.org

Gold Prices in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh223.50 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2235) while 22K was trading at Dh210, 21K at Dh200.25, and 18K at Dh171.75 per gram. Rates were last updated on Monday 22nd of November 2021 at 5:01AM GMT.

Also ReadShould Precious Metal Investments Be Part of Your Retirement Plan?Can Bitcoin Replace Gold As Modern-Day Safe Haven?

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal

The exchange rates used were as follows:

  • US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars
  • Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.140 AED / 1 AED = 0.203 euros
  • British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.933 / 1 AED = 0.203 British pounds
  • Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.234 Indian rupees
  • Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Monday 22nd of November 2021 at 2:22 AM GMT.

Tags:Gold Prices Today in DubaiGold Prices TodayGold PricesGold

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...