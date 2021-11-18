Gold Prices Today in Dubai: 24K Trades Higher Dh225

Gold prices in Dubai Today have traded higher this morning with 24K trading at Dh225.50 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,864.95 per ounce by 11 am UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh225 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh225) while 22K was trading at Dh211.75, 21K at Dh202.25, and 18K at Dh173.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Thursday 18th of November 2021 at 9AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - Dollars, Euros. Pounds, Indian Rupees, and Saudi Riyals

The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.260 AED / 1 AED = 0.24 euros

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.236 Indian rupees

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

