Gold prices in UAE Today Tuesday 20 June 2023

Published June 20th, 2023 - 06:00 GMT
Gold jewellery on display - Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened at a selling price of AED 7,152.83 per ounce today, Tuesday, June 20, at 09:32 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in Dubai on Tuesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 229.85 today, Tuesday, with the start of business.

22-karat gold prices in UAE on Tuesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 210.70    today

21-karat gold prices in Dubai on Tuesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 201.12.

18-karat gold rates in UAE on Tuesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 172.39     early today, Tuesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Tuesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 134.08 early today, Tuesday.

International gold prices on Tuesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7,158.60 ($1,949.19) early today as reported by goldprice.org.

