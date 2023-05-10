Gold rates in Qatar Today Wednesday 9 May 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in Qatar opened at a selling price of QR 7,385.56 per ounce today, Wednesday, May 9, 08:32 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com.

24-karat gold prices in Doha on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 237.45 today, Wednesday, at TIME.

22-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 217.66 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in Qatar on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 207.77 on the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Doha on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 178.09 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in Qatar on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 138.51 today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7388.50 ($2,029.49) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation