  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold rates in UAE Today Wednesday 10 May 2023

Gold rates in UAE Today Wednesday 10 May 2023

Abdul Rahman Bazian

Abdul Rahman Bazian

Published May 10th, 2023 - 06:13 GMT
Gold rates in UAE Today Wednesday 10 May 2023
Gold jewelry bangles are seen in the photo on display at Dubai's famous Gold Souk - Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened at a selling price of AED 7,442.76 per ounce today, Wednesday, May 9, 10:03 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com.

Also ReadGold prices in UAE Today Tuesday 9 May 2023Gold prices in UAE Today Tuesday 9 May 2023

24-karat gold prices in Dubai on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 239.29 today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in UAE on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 219.35 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 209.38 at the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in UAE opened at AED 179.47 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 139.52 early today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7452.12 ($2,029.39) early today as reported by SOURCE, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

Tags:GoldPricesUAEDubaiGold ratesGold Prices

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...