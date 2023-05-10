Gold rates in Saudi Arabia Today 9 May 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in Saudi Arabia opened at a selling price of SAR 7,605 per ounce today, Wednesday, May 9, at 9:01 a.m., according to Saudigoldprice.com.

24-karat gold prices in KSA on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 244.51 today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in Saudi on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Saudi Arabia stood at SAR 224.13 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in KSA on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Saudi Arabia stood at SAR 213.94 at the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in KSA opened at SAR 183.38 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in KSA opened at SAR 142.63 today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7610.88 ($2,028.4) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in KSA is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).