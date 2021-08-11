  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Tech This Week: Google Bans Sugar Daddy Apps, TikTok Tests Stories

Tech This Week: Google Bans Sugar Daddy Apps, TikTok Tests Stories

Areej Salem

Areej Salem

Published August 11th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
Tech This Week: Google Bans Sugar Daddy Apps, TikTok Tests Stories
Google announced a handful of changes that are not so sweet on sugar daddy dating apps. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
In tech this week, Let’s talk about apps, game releases, and service updates.

Another week, another set of interesting news in the tech world. In Tech This Week, the tech giant Google, announced a handful of changes that are not so sweet on sugar daddy dating apps.

Also ReadTech This Week: YouTube Trials Cheaper Ad-Free Subscription, Google Kills Off Old Android SupportTech This Week: YouTube Trials Cheaper Ad-Free Subscription, Google Kills Off Old Android Support

Moving on to China, Xiaomi has dominated the Android 5G market. Speaking of Chinese success, if TikTok’s history has taught us anything, it would be the fact that underestimating their creativity is pretty much unwise as it has dethroned Facebook as the most downloaded social media app in the world!

Let’s talk apps, game releases, and updates ☕️

Xiaomi Leads Android 5G Market, with 26 Percent Market in Q2

According to Albawaba, the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi was crowned as the world’s largest Android 5G vendor with a share of 25.7%, followed by Vivo with an 18.5% share, Oppo came third with a 17.9% share.

5G

Source: gadgets.ndtv.com

Surprisingly enough, Samsung had a market share of 16.5% and ranked fourth in Q2 after shipping only 15.6 million units of 5G.

Google Bans All Sugar Daddy Apps

In a new update to its Play Store policies, Google decided to remove “sugar daddy” apps from the app store starting September. It’s good to know that Google’s Play Store already prohibits ‘services that may be interpreted as providing sexual acts, however, this crucial update makes thing more clear.

“We’re updating the inappropriate content policy to institute new restrictions on sexual content, specifically prohibiting compensated sexual relationships (i.e. sugar dating)”, Google informed developers in an announcement. 

Apple was on the front foot in this department in a move that got hailed by everyone as these kinds of apps encourage “Sex trafficking”.

UAE Kills 2G Mobile Network In December 2022

UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) said that the 2G (GSM) shutdown is on track to take place in the end of 2022, Albawaba reported.

TDRA also announced that sale of devices supporting 2G only will be stopped in June 2022.

TikTok is Piloting 'TikTok Stories' as it Looks to Expand Creative Options in the App

The Chinese short-video platform, TikTok, is introducing "TikTok Stories".

Just like the ones on FB and IG, TikTok's stories will disappear after 24 hours, and would appear to other users that they follow.

Also ReadTech This Week: YouTube Trials Cheaper Ad-Free Subscription, Google Kills Off Old Android SupportTech This Week: Hello Olympics News, Goodbye Noisy WhatsApp Chats

Upcoming Video Games, Updates

  • Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4) – August 20
  • PUBG Mobile back to India under the brand name Battlegrounds Mobile India.
  • 'Gotham Knights' Batman game Delayed to 2022
  • Borderlands 3 [PS5] available until Wednesday, September 29, 2021
  • Resident Evil's Jill, Leon and Nemesis are coming to 'Dead by Daylight'

 Upcoming Events

Gamescom - The heart of gaming  25–27 Aug 2021

 

 

Tags:tech this weekGoogleSugar DaddyInstagramTikTok

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...