Tech This Week: Google Bans Sugar Daddy Apps, TikTok Tests Stories

Another week, another set of interesting news in the tech world. In Tech This Week, the tech giant Google, announced a handful of changes that are not so sweet on sugar daddy dating apps.
Moving on to China, Xiaomi has dominated the Android 5G market. Speaking of Chinese success, if TikTok’s history has taught us anything, it would be the fact that underestimating their creativity is pretty much unwise as it has dethroned Facebook as the most downloaded social media app in the world!
TikTok Leads the World's Most Downloaded Apps List Again in July https://t.co/O2YbswtJNF pic.twitter.com/H4HgIaGWDh— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 11, 2021
Let’s talk apps, game releases, and updates ☕️
Xiaomi Leads Android 5G Market, with 26 Percent Market in Q2
According to Albawaba, the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi was crowned as the world’s largest Android 5G vendor with a share of 25.7%, followed by Vivo with an 18.5% share, Oppo came third with a 17.9% share.
Surprisingly enough, Samsung had a market share of 16.5% and ranked fourth in Q2 after shipping only 15.6 million units of 5G.
Google Bans All Sugar Daddy Apps
In a new update to its Play Store policies, Google decided to remove “sugar daddy” apps from the app store starting September. It’s good to know that Google’s Play Store already prohibits ‘services that may be interpreted as providing sexual acts, however, this crucial update makes thing more clear.
“We’re updating the inappropriate content policy to institute new restrictions on sexual content, specifically prohibiting compensated sexual relationships (i.e. sugar dating)”, Google informed developers in an announcement.
Apple was on the front foot in this department in a move that got hailed by everyone as these kinds of apps encourage “Sex trafficking”.
UAE Kills 2G Mobile Network In December 2022
UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) said that the 2G (GSM) shutdown is on track to take place in the end of 2022, Albawaba reported.
TDRA also announced that sale of devices supporting 2G only will be stopped in June 2022.
TikTok is Piloting 'TikTok Stories' as it Looks to Expand Creative Options in the App
The Chinese short-video platform, TikTok, is introducing "TikTok Stories".
I'm still not convinced this is legit. Can you confirm @TikTokComms ?— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 4, 2021
Just like the ones on FB and IG, TikTok's stories will disappear after 24 hours, and would appear to other users that they follow.
Upcoming Video Games, Updates
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4) – August 20
- PUBG Mobile back to India under the brand name Battlegrounds Mobile India.
- 'Gotham Knights' Batman game Delayed to 2022
- Borderlands 3 [PS5] available until Wednesday, September 29, 2021
- Resident Evil's Jill, Leon and Nemesis are coming to 'Dead by Daylight'
Upcoming Events
Gamescom - The heart of gaming 25–27 Aug 2021
