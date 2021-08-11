Google Remote Workers Could Get Pay Cuts

It seems that Google's remote employees will start paying for their choice of working from home.

Alphabet Inc's Google has decided to test out the launch of a 'company pay calculator' for employees that allows them to see the effect of their decision on their pay check.

This comes in light of other tech giants like Facebook and Twitter's move to cut pay for remote working employees. Nevertheless, small tech firms like Reddit and Zillow have migrated to location-agnostic pay models as it has many advantages in hiring, retention, and diversity.

One of Google's workers who had previously commuted an hour to Google’s Seattle offices from nearby Stamford, Conn, for example, told Reuters that he would get a 15 percent salary cut if working from home or remotely.

However, some work-from-home employees who used to commute from long distances to Google's offices may get larger salary cuts without changing their address, Reuters reported.