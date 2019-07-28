Google to Give Away 100,000 Home Mini Devices to People Living With Paralysis

Google will give away 100,000 of its smart home device to those living with paralysis according to a blog post.





The company announced that it will be sending its Google Home mini to people with physical disabilities in an effort to help improve their lives at home.

According to Garrison Redd, an ambassador for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, who has been unable to walk for the past 20 years, the devices can make a huge difference for someone who relies on a wheelchair to move.

'When you’re paralyzed, your home goes from being a place of comfort and security to a reminder of what you’ve lost,' wrote Redd in a blog post for Google.

'Light switches and thermostats are usually too high up on the wall and, if my phone falls on the floor, I may not be able to call a friend or family member if I need help.

'These may seem like simple annoyances but, to members of the paralysis community, they reinforce the lack of control and limitations we often face.'

According to Redd, the device has helped to overcome those difficulties.

'The first thing I did was connect Mini to my Nest Thermostat (the one that’s a tad too high).

'Hey Google, turn down the thermostat' is especially useful these days in the summer heat,' wrote Redd.

Perhaps even more importantly, Redd wrote that in the event of an emergency, the smart hub is there to help him easily make a phone call to a friend, loved one, or to the police.

'On a serious note, I know that if I need help but cannot reach my phone, I can use my Mini to call my mom or cousin using only my voice,' wrote Redd.

Smart home devices have gotten a bad rap recently for listening in and sometimes hearing private conversations, but for people with disabilities the technology has unlocked a world of accessibility options.

For instance, cable provider Comcast recently added 'eye control' to its suite of accessibility features, allowing physically disabled viewers to operate TV's using only their gaze

The feature allows users to do just about anything that can be done with a physical remote, including using the guide, scheduling recordings, and navigating other menus.

For Google, the latest offering will further several initiatives announced earlier this year which are designed to make its Google assistant and other products more accessible.