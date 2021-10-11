Google Helps You Pick a Halloween Costume for 2021

  1. Home
Published October 11th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
It takes no brainer to guess what the trendy costumes are this year, everybody is taking inspirations from Squid Game but the classic witch, dinosaur, and Harley Quinn topped the list. (Shutterstock)
Google has released an update to its ‘Frightgeist’ trends mini-site, which is a website designed to help users see what costumes are trending for Halloween 2021.

Google Helps You Conjure The Perfect Costume

For this year's Halloween, whether you’re wondering if you should go as a witch, a sexy nurse, a vampire, or as the Squid Game's freaky giant doll from Netflix's global hit show, you’re in the good hands of Google Trend’s “Frightgeist” tool which rounds up Halloween customs based on search volume to determine what's popular in the US so you avoid the embarrassment of running into someone wearing the same costume as you!

However, if you're not based in the US, you can check the website just to get inspiration!

The Google tool also suggests costumes not just based on your location, but also takes into consideration your desired type of costumes ‘traditional’ or ‘trendy’, as well as the ‘uniqueness’ and ‘spookiness’ degree you're dressing up as!

Google Squid Game

It takes no brainer to guess what the trendy costumes are this year, everybody is taking inspirations from Squid Game but the classic witch, dinosaur, and Harley Quinn topped the list.

