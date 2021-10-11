  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Wanna Try Squid Game’s 'Red Light, Green Light'? It's Available in VR!

Wanna Try Squid Game’s 'Red Light, Green Light'? It's Available in VR!

Published October 11th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
Wanna Try Squid Game’s 'Red Light, Green Light'? It's Available in VR!
Any players who caught making any slight move by after 'Red Light' is out or killed in the case of Squid Game show or game. (Roblex)
Highlights
Will you try it?

The red light, green light game that was featured on the new Netflix's global hit, Squid Game, is now playable in VR mode for those how dare to try!

Also Read10 Astonishing Facts About Squid Game (Pictures)10 Astonishing Facts About Squid Game (Pictures)

Squid Game in VR

Squid Game

Developed by Roblox, the horror survival game inspired by the Netflix show forces players to play games in order to survive.

Just like the show, the game is similar to the popular children's game that we all played as kids. When the creepy doll says 'Green Light', contestants must race towards the finish to win the game, but must stop moving when 'Red Light' is called.

Any players who caught making any slight move by after 'Red Light' is out or be shot dead by the giant doll's scary laser eyes in the case of Squid Game show or the VR version of the game, making it a lot stressful than we remember.

Also Read10 Astonishing Facts About Squid Game (Pictures)Giant ‘Squid Game’ Doll Stirs Debate in Philippines
Tags:Squid GameVR

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...