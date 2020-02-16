Google Removes UAE’s Messaging App From Play Store Again

Google has removed video-calling app ToTok from the Play Store yet again.

Just over a month after it was reinstated, Google has once again removed the ToTok app from the Play Store.

According to The Verge, Google confirmed that it had pulled the video-calling app from the Play Store, but did not provide any explanation as to why.

UAE's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority had previously issued a statement in December 2019, affirming that "UAE telecommunications regulations encompass strong Information security laws to prohibit any kind of data breach and unlawful interception.

The app was downloaded by millions before it was taken down from the Play Store in December of 2019. It was reinstated to the Store on January 4th 2020 after the app's co-founder Giancomo Ziani jointly addressed all issues with the app with Google.