Google Rolls Out YouTube Shorts Beta Globally

Google's TikTok competitor YouTube Shorts, which is still in beta, rolls out globally this week.



"Excited to see the creativity from mobile @YouTube creators," Mohan continued, adding that creators could use the "remix audio feature from videos across YouTube."

This means the beta version of YouTube's short-form video platform to compete with Chinese-owned TikTok has launched in more than 100 countries.

In May, YouTube announced in a community support post it has added the ability for creators to use audio from other long-form videos on YouTube for Shorts with attribution and link back to original videos.

The company previously expanded beta testing for the short-form video platform in the United States in March after testing the new service only in India.

"With our Shorts Beta in India, we had foundational creation tools, like a multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together, the ability to record music, control speed settings, and more," Todd Sherman, YouTube product lead for Shorts, wrote in a blog post about expansion of YouTube Shorts to the United States. "And today we're adding more features, like the ability to add text to specific points in your video. You'll also be able to sample audio from other Shorts so you can remix it into your own creation."

While YouTube is coming closer to TikTok's format for shorts, TikTok recently announced it's providing an option to create longer videos. The option will increase its maximum video length from 1 minute to 3 minutes, according to a statement.

Also, emulating YouTube, TikTok has slowly rolled out apps on TV platforms, The Verge reported, including rollout on Android TV in February and more recent rollout on Fire TV.

This article has been amended from its original source.