Tech This Week: YouTube Combats CopyRight Violations with New Tool, Facebook, Twitter Roll Out New Updates

The competition between the apps is still as hot as ever, however, TikTok continues to head the top spot on the monthly download charts, according to Sensor Tower's latest data. Although many of us may not like this app, we’ve seen many social media apps trying to copycat its features.

Source: Sensor Tower

From new video games and gadgets releases to smartphone trends and apps updates, check out this week's quick roundup of the biggest and most important tech stories:

Facebook Rolls out New Chat Themes and More, Now on Messenger

In a blog post, Facebook announced the launch of a new set of sponsored chat themes for Messenger, Chat Themes, Quick Reply Bar, and Pay via QR Codes and Payment Links in Messenger.

The newly added sponsored chat themes aim to personalize and enhance users' conversations while the quick reply bar makes it easier to respond to the content shared by friends and family.

Also, QR codes and payment links in Messenger enable users to send and receive money from anyone, even if between those who are not Facebook friends.

YouTube Launches New Tools To Detect Copyright Violations

Google’s YouTube is adding a new Copyright Match Tool dedicated to combat the upload of any copyrighted material and block the IP of the user on its platform.

YouTube will start this war on stolen content by rolling out a new option in the upload a video section under the copyright claim process. Creators are asked to tick a box saying 'Prevent copies of these videos appearing on YouTube going forward' that will prevent and take down any content that matches the copyright-protected video.

Twitter to Launch Newsletter 'Subscribe' Button

Twitter has announced the rollout of a suite of creator monetization tools, including one for newsletter subscriptions that are linked to the app’s recently acquired Revue platform.

According to Mashable, Any writers with a Revue account will be able to activate this feature to leverage their existence on and grow their subscriber bases.