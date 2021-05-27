YouTube Removed UN-related Video on Palestine: When will Censorship End?

Despite strong backlash protesting Silicon Valley's policies towards pro-Palestinian content in light of the most recent developments, YouTube has reportedly removed a video commenting on the ceasefire between Gaza and Israel.

🚨#Breaking: Earlier today @youtube took down our video produced ahead of tomorrow’s @UN_HRC special session. WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED! #Watch “Beyond a ceasefire ending Israeli aggression in all its forms against the #Palestinian people” on #Vimeo https://t.co/xk4TMCP7Rz — State of Palestine (@Palestine_UN) May 26, 2021

According to the official Twitter account of the State of Palestine, a video that had been produced to be aired during the next special session of the UN Human Rights Council was removed by YouTube.

The video titled "Beyond a ceasefire ending Israeli aggression in all its forms against the Palestinian people" was then uploaded again to Vimeo and removed for no known reasons.

Well, I tried to watch but it appears you've being silenced by Vimeo too.



Hey, remember when @ukblm were smeared as a/s for factually stating that political voices speaking against Zionism/Israeli settler-colonialism are often "gagged"? https://t.co/E7nCT267Bd — The Rt Rev'd Mojito🍹 (@childofeternity) May 27, 2021

Online people have widely shared the news as another example of how social media networks are censoring Palestinian content, including videos and posts that include no violations of networks' terms.

Former Facebook exec @ashrafzeitoon: "This is part of a smart system and it is a deliberate, systematic silencing of Palestinian voices due to pressure from the Israeli government…there is no sugar coating it.”https://t.co/pqiWRMRmDE — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) May 26, 2021

Moreover, Mondoweiss has reported statements by former Facebook executive Ashraf Zeitoon who argued highlighted Facebook's policy when it comes to Israel as an example of the rules followed in Silicon Valley, saying that it "is part of a smart system and it is a deliberate, systematic silencing of Palestinian voices due to pressure from the Israeli government…there is no sugar coating it."