YouTube Removed UN-related Video on Palestine: When will Censorship End?

Published May 27th, 2021 - 07:48 GMT
Video Blocked by YouTube
Pro-Palestinian users have reported strict online censorship on their content since the latest developments began. (Twitter)

Despite strong backlash protesting Silicon Valley's policies towards pro-Palestinian content in light of the most recent developments, YouTube has reportedly removed a video commenting on the ceasefire between Gaza and Israel.

According to the official Twitter account of the State of Palestine, a video that had been produced to be aired during the next special session of the UN Human Rights Council was removed by YouTube.

The video titled "Beyond a ceasefire ending Israeli aggression in all its forms against the Palestinian people" was then uploaded again to Vimeo and removed for no known reasons.

Online people have widely shared the news as another example of how social media networks are censoring Palestinian content, including videos and posts that include no violations of networks' terms.

Moreover, Mondoweiss has reported statements by former Facebook executive Ashraf Zeitoon who argued highlighted Facebook's policy when it comes to Israel as an example of the rules followed in Silicon Valley, saying that it "is part of a smart system and it is a deliberate, systematic silencing of Palestinian voices due to pressure from the Israeli government…there is no sugar coating it."

